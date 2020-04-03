Hollis Albert Thomas Jr., age 75, of Ione, CA, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Ione. Hollis was born in Sacramento, CA, son of the late Hazel (Baldwin) and Hollis Thomas. Hollis is survived by his wife, Anita of Ione; daughter Cheryl Thomas (Peoria, AZ); and son Christopher Thomas and his wife, Stacy (Elk Grove, CA). He was preceded by his sister Billie Sue Rickman and her husband Robert. Hollis was born and raised in Sacramento, served in the US Navy, and worked 35 years for the County of Sacramento, spending most of his career as a Records Officer with the Sacramento Sheriff's Department. After retiring from the County and moving to Ione, Hollis enjoyed going on cruises and spent many happy weeks with Anita cruising the beautiful waters of Alaska and Hawaii. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and friends. The burial will take place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 3, 2020