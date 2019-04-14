Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Holly Lucille (Lyon) Noble. View Sign

Holly Lucille (Lyon) Noble entered freedom March 31, 2019. Born July 4, 1950, Holly lived her life in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento, graduated Encina High School, class of 1968. Upon graduation, Holly married Walter Noble, Jr and began her professional life working for Traveler's Insurance Company, where she remained employed for nearly 40 years. Holly will be best known for her joyous spirit and generous heart. She was always one to say something silly to bring laughter and light into a room. She loved her dogs, trips to the ocean, spaghetti, Days of Our Lives and flashmob YouTube videos. In the last 18 years, Holly has fought against many health challenges during which time she filled her days with reading groups, sewing groups, connecting with old friends and spending time with family. She has made countless hats and blankets for a variety of groups that serve the homeless, the aged, the sick and premature babies. She loved spending time on the beach, taking regular trips with family to Bodega Bay, Pismo Beach, Fort Bragg and more. In 2013, she fulfilled a bucket list dream to see the beauty of Alaska. Holly is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Lois Lyon and sister Lois Michelle Moses. She leaves behind Carl (Carol) Lyon, Patricia (Larry) Gorath, Walter Noble, Jr and her beloved dog, Maggie. In addition, she will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many friends. Gone, but never forgotten her legacy will live on in the friends and family she leaves this side of Heaven. Save us a seat at the table, Holly.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019

