died September 26, 2019. He was born in Houston, Texas on June 2, 1930 (89 Years of age). He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Jeralean Janice Hosey Johnson, by 24 days. Homer retired from the U.S. Air Force, after 26 years of service, as a Master Sergeant; and from CalPers as a Health Benefits Manager after 18 years of service. The beloved father of Linda Johnson, Homer Johnson, Jr., Kenneth Johnson, Glen Johnson, and Jerry Johnson. He is the cherished grandfather of Teresa, Lee, Stacey, Nicole, Rachel, Scott, Jessica, Aaron, Dustin and Vivienne and step-grandfather to Ariel, Josef, Gerardo and Josiah, and great-grandfather to 26 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to the funeral service on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:30 am at Price Funeral Chapel (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA 95610; 916-725-2109). Interment will be at 1:30 pm at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA. The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the . Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019