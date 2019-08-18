Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hon C. Kwan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hon C. Kwan, 88, passed away July 28 as he had lived-peacefully, joyfully and with a great appreciation for humor. Born in Toisan, China, he was rescued from Guadalcanal in 1945 at age 15 by U.S. soldiers and brought to the U.S., where he was naturalized through an act of Congress and served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. This story is memorialized in a permanent exhibit at the USS Lexington aircraft museum in Corpus Christi, TX. Throughout his life he sought to amplify the kindness, generosity and humanity that had been bestowed upon him which to him exemplify America's best qualities. He was gifted in friendship and his passing leaves a heart-shaped vacancy in many lives. Memorial services were held yesterday at Mt. Vernon Mortuary and columbarium inurnment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery near Dixon, CA. He leaves behind his wife Kay, daughter Shirley, sister Yue-sum and her children Wendy, Alan and Marvin, and many friends and admirers.

Hon C. Kwan, 88, passed away July 28 as he had lived-peacefully, joyfully and with a great appreciation for humor. Born in Toisan, China, he was rescued from Guadalcanal in 1945 at age 15 by U.S. soldiers and brought to the U.S., where he was naturalized through an act of Congress and served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. This story is memorialized in a permanent exhibit at the USS Lexington aircraft museum in Corpus Christi, TX. Throughout his life he sought to amplify the kindness, generosity and humanity that had been bestowed upon him which to him exemplify America's best qualities. He was gifted in friendship and his passing leaves a heart-shaped vacancy in many lives. Memorial services were held yesterday at Mt. Vernon Mortuary and columbarium inurnment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery near Dixon, CA. He leaves behind his wife Kay, daughter Shirley, sister Yue-sum and her children Wendy, Alan and Marvin, and many friends and admirers. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close