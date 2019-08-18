Hon C. Kwan, 88, passed away July 28 as he had lived-peacefully, joyfully and with a great appreciation for humor. Born in Toisan, China, he was rescued from Guadalcanal in 1945 at age 15 by U.S. soldiers and brought to the U.S., where he was naturalized through an act of Congress and served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. This story is memorialized in a permanent exhibit at the USS Lexington aircraft museum in Corpus Christi, TX. Throughout his life he sought to amplify the kindness, generosity and humanity that had been bestowed upon him which to him exemplify America's best qualities. He was gifted in friendship and his passing leaves a heart-shaped vacancy in many lives. Memorial services were held yesterday at Mt. Vernon Mortuary and columbarium inurnment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery near Dixon, CA. He leaves behind his wife Kay, daughter Shirley, sister Yue-sum and her children Wendy, Alan and Marvin, and many friends and admirers.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019