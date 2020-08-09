The Honorable Donnald Keith Anderson was born on October 17, 1942, in Sacramento, California and was the beloved son of the late Russell and Sally Anderson (nee Zimmerman). Anderson first came to Capitol Hill in 1960, having been appointed a House Page during the 86th Congress (19591961) by Representative John E. Moss of California. After attending Sacramento State University and George Washington University, Anderson spent eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve. In 1972 Speaker Carl Albert of Oklahoma appointed Anderson Majority Floor Manager of the US House of Representatives, a position he held until January 6, 1987, when he became Clerk of the US House of Representatives at the opening of the 100th Congress (19871989). One of Anderson's main achievements in his eight years as Clerk was the creation of two House offices: Employee Assistance and Fair Employment Practices. Mr. Anderson retired from the House in January 1995. A resident of Capitol Hill in Washington DC and Sacramento, he was a member emeritus of the House Page Board and generous benefactor of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington DC. He was a generous benefactor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Sacramento, St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America both in Washington DC. In 1991, he was invested by Pope John Paul II in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, a Papal order of knighthood under the protection of the Holy See. Baptized a Catholic in 1979 his Godparents were the illustrious Corinne "Lindy" Boggs, Dan Rostenkowski and Former Speakers of the House, John W. McCormack and Thomas P. "Tip" O'Neill. He leaves behind cherished cousins, Edward Winger, Susan Burner (Terry Denman), and Karen Williams. He was preceded in death by his much loved cousin Robert Winger. As an adored lifelong resident of Land Park, he will be missed by all of his Weller Way neighbors and the many friends who span the globe and that are too many to count. He was loved and will be missed. A small, private service to be held in Sacramento. In lieu of flowers Donn would have been so pleased if donations were made in his honor to one of the charities he supported above.



