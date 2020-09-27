Hong, age 90, of Sacramento passed away on September 21, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1929 in Hoi Ping, Guangdong, China. In 1947 he immigrated to the United States to seek opportunities for a better life. In 1955 he married his loving wife Louise in Hong Kong. Upon returning to Sacramento, Hong opened his Chinese food restaurant Lucky Chop Suey in 1959. He and his family operated this establishment for 32 years. Upon his retirement, Hong enjoyed fishing, gardening, and eating at new restaurants. He loved watching sports, especially WWE wrestling, and was an avid fan of the 49ers and Giants. Hong enjoyed listening to Chinese opera and was an active member of the Ong Ko Met Association for many years. Hong is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise; daughters Mary Lee (Greg), Sally Lochman (Dan) and son David. Gravesite funeral services will be held on October 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. East Lawn, 4300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.