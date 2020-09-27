1/1
Hong Hoi "Ben" Jew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hong's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hong, age 90, of Sacramento passed away on September 21, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1929 in Hoi Ping, Guangdong, China. In 1947 he immigrated to the United States to seek opportunities for a better life. In 1955 he married his loving wife Louise in Hong Kong. Upon returning to Sacramento, Hong opened his Chinese food restaurant Lucky Chop Suey in 1959. He and his family operated this establishment for 32 years. Upon his retirement, Hong enjoyed fishing, gardening, and eating at new restaurants. He loved watching sports, especially WWE wrestling, and was an avid fan of the 49ers and Giants. Hong enjoyed listening to Chinese opera and was an active member of the Ong Ko Met Association for many years. Hong is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise; daughters Mary Lee (Greg), Sally Lochman (Dan) and son David. Gravesite funeral services will be held on October 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. East Lawn, 4300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved