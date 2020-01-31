Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hope Jackson Burr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hope Jackson Burr passed peacefully on January 25, 2020. She was 81 years old. Hope Leona Jackson was born in Monona, Iowa on February 11, 1938. Daughter to Gilbert and Dorothy Jackson, and sister to Elzie Jackson, she had a happy childhood full of school activities, church on Sundays, choir, swimming, and family dinners. Growing up, she was always surrounded by extended family. Hope's father decided to move the family out to California when Hope was 19 years old. With her brother as her passenger, she drove cross country. The family settled in Citrus Heights. Hope went on to become a very successful woman. She owned a hair salon and later worked at Mather Air Force Base as an executive secretary. She worked for many years at Weinstocks, then on to Macy's. She was an asset with many loyal customers in the cosmetics department of Macy's at Sunrise Mall. In her younger years, Hope was a member of the Sacramento Ski Club. She loved the water, going fast in flat bottomed boats, and waterskiing. Hope had many, many talents. She kept an absolutely perfect home. She created gorgeous wedding cakes for family and friends. She was a skilled seamstress who made clothes for herself and others. She made beautiful quilts that have been handed down to her family and will be treasured always. She grew beautiful roses and plants. She was an excellent cook and the perfect hostess. So many wonderful memories were made at Aunt Hope's many gatherings. Hope was a very generous woman who gave fabulous gifts at every occasion. Hope was preceded in death by her loving husband Bob Burr and her brother, Elzie Jackson. She was stepmother to Bob's children, Guy, Hank, Johnathan, and Melissa Burr. Hope is survived by her sister-in-law, Deanna Jackson, and her dear friend, Bob Sorenson, who has loved her since 1955. Hope's niece and nephews, Wendy Long, Elzie Jackson, Mike Jackson, and Tony Jackson will keep her memory alive forever. Their spouses and children will always love Aunt Hope who made us all feel so special and so very loved. The family would like to thank all of Hope's friends who have shown their love and support over the years. We would especially like to thank her amazing caregivers who have been nothing less than angels on this earth.

