February 3, 2019 Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Inez R. Adame. Leaves her beloved children, Manuel (Terri) Adame, Louie (Billye) Adame, Ramona Adame, Mark (Mona) Adame; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces; and her two sisters, Elena Fregoso and Rosa Rodriquez. Memorial will be held at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, Monday, February 18, 2019 at 6 pm and burial on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10 am. Col 2:5 for though I am absent in the flesh, yet I am with you in the spirit, rejoicing to see your good order and steadfastness of your Faith in Christ.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 15, 2019
