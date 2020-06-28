Howard Hobday, 88 years young passed away on June 24th, 2020 in his home with family in Sacramento after a 9-month battle with cancer. Growing up in Wilton CA, he attended Elk Grove high school and was a star basketball player. In 1953 he married Marilies Muller his high school sweetheart before leaving to serve four years in the Army during the Korean War. After returning to California, he worked for the County of Sacramento for 39 years with the Dept. of Highways and Bridges as a heavy equipment operator. He was an active member of the Eagles lodge where he and his wife loved to dance and socialize. He loved working with wood and was known for his beautiful birdhouses. He was the ultimate handyman on the block and be fore Apple introduced Suri everyone knew they could "Ask Howard". He loved camping, hunting, fishing and many sports, especially anything his grandchildren participated in. He was the son of Vera and Edward Hobday and brother of Glenn and Carol. He leaves his loving wife, Marilies of 67 years, two children Keith (Taina) and Elaine, and two grandchildren, Kelsey and Katherine. He will be forever loved and missed by all that new him. There will be an open viewing on Tuesday June 30th from 4:00 to 7:00 at East Lawn Funeral home at 3939 Fruitridge Road. Due to COVID-19 concerns a private ceremony and burial will be held Wednesday morning with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.



