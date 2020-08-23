Howard Joseph Smith II, passed away July 31, 2020, at the age of 92. Preceded in death by his loving wife Henrietta "Doris" Smith, Sister, Dolores Kleinke and his parents Howard and Adeline "Lena" Smith. Survived by his Son Howard J. Smith III, Sister Vivian Gauthier (Marlin) and cousins, Ed Da Prato Anne), Gary Da Prato (Teresa), Tim Da Prato (Maria) and many other family members. Howard was born in Sacramento on May 9, 1928. Growing up he worked at Nardinelli's Red & White Grocery Store, and was a member in good standing with the Local 340 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for 42 years. Howard was a member of the Elks Lodge and is an alumni of Christian Brothers High School. His favorite hobby was HO and N scale trains. Howard was a tenacious, organized and Loving soul. He will be missed by all who knew him. Special appreciation goes to the loving Montoya Family, Magdalena, Juan, Joshua, Zarahi and Emmanuel who respectfully and lovingly cared for Howard 24/7 in their home for the last part of his life. Denise Walker and Rick Weyant, friends and caregivers, devoted many "Labor of Love" hours coordinating Howard's healthcare journey. Services will be (Saturday), August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Saint Robert's Catholic Church, 2243 Irvin Way, Sacramento, followed by Inurnment at St. Mary's Cemetery.



