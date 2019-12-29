Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Justus Payson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Payson 90, beloved Son, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grand-father passed away Tuesday December 10, 2019 at The Pines Community in Rocklin, California. Howard was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 1929 to parents Henry (Hank) Payson and Helen (Dartt) Payson in Fort Collins, Colorado. He was one of two children in the Payson Family, having a younger brother, Albert Henry (Skeeter) who was born in 1936. Howard's young life was marked with the adventure of many location changes until July 16, 1943 when the family moved to Lander, Wyoming, where he spent the next 23 years of life, thereafter always referring to Lander as his "Home Town". Howard was an avid fly fisherman who enjoyed many happy moments fishing the Popo Agie River above The Sinks outside Lander. He was also an excellent bowler, with a "hook" that was the envy of all who watched him "roll the lanes". A lifetime of playing cards with the love of his life, Hildegarde (Heidi) Elizabeth gave him unequaled joy, and together they became formidable opponents at the card table. After his term as elected Treasurer for Fremont County, Wyoming, Howard began working as an Industrial Engineer with US STEEL at their mine on South Pass, some 35 miles south of Lander. This change of career launched him on a lifetime of success and adventure few have the opportunity to experience. On the wings of wonder, Howard and Heidi accepted positions in exotic locales, sweeping their family along for a thrilling ride through life. Peru, Brazil, South Africa, San Francisco, Texas, Arizona, Las Vegas and many other locales became the "playground" for the amazing life they provided everyone. Howard married the girl who captured his heart, Hildegarde (Heidi) Elizabeth Denham on April 18, 1958 and spent the next 60 years showing every person who knew him what an ideal husband could be. Never was there a better example of a loving, caring, kind, and compassionate mate. This same caring trait was extended to his four surviving children - daughters Penny (Chris) of Bremerton, Washington; Sally (Jim) of Napa, California and sons Andrew of Sacramento, California; Bill (Darlene) of Tucson, Arizona. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, and his loving wife Heidi. Howard Justus Payson will forever be remembered by those who knew and loved him as a humble man who possessed amazing discipline, focus, attention to detail, creative talent, a wonderful sense of humor, and above all, remembered as a caring, compassionate, loving soul who enhanced the existence of every person fortunate to know him. The world is a better place by his presence and he will be dearly missed. A celebration of life for Howard will be held at The Pines retirement community in Rocklin, CA at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 6th.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close