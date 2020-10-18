1/
Howard Mizutani
1941 - 2020
Howard Mizutani
December 6, 1941 - September 19, 2020
Sacramento, California - He was born in Lodi, California, graduated from Courtland High School and attended Sacramento City College. He worked for the State of California, Department of Water Resources until his retirement.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Reverend and Mrs. S. Mizutani, brothers Jun and Edwin and survived by two sisters, Lillian Matsuoka and Edith Matsuoka.
A memorial service will be held with the immediate family.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers - Sacramento
2691 Riverside Boulevard
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 443-7917
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

1 entry
October 17, 2020
I attended First grade thru high school with Howard. I always considered him my good friend. God Bless his soul and God Bless his family. Mike Jensen
Michael Jensen
Friend
