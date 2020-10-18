Howard Mizutani

December 6, 1941 - September 19, 2020

Sacramento, California - He was born in Lodi, California, graduated from Courtland High School and attended Sacramento City College. He worked for the State of California, Department of Water Resources until his retirement.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Reverend and Mrs. S. Mizutani, brothers Jun and Edwin and survived by two sisters, Lillian Matsuoka and Edith Matsuoka.

A memorial service will be held with the immediate family.





