Howard passed away May 4th at the age of 92. He was born in Missouri on December 22, 1927 to Clarence and Odessa Kiefer. Howard's family moved to Winters, CA in 1936. He enlisted in the Navy during World War II on his 17th birthday. He was stationed in the Philippines when the war ended. He was in the trucking business both as a driver and in management for over 40 years. Preceded in death by son Stephen. Survived by sons Stanley, Earnie(Donna) and Howard Jr "Babe" (Jacqui). Also survived by Grandchildren Irene, Michelle, Gregory (Megan) and Kristie. Also left behind 9 Great Grandchildren. An avid sports fan, especially of the SF Giants and 49ers. Baseball was his true love. Howard served as President and Manager in Sacramento Youth Baseball leagues. He was voted the Northern California Babe Ruth Man of the Year in 1965. He served as a councilman in Winters and was the youngest person ever elected at that time. Howard represented Winters High School at Boys Town which was held at Grant High School. He set track records at Winters High School that were not broken for many years. Dad loved betting on the ponies and we celebrated the Kentucky Derby together for many years. He was known to be a great card player, and excelled at pinochle, cribbage, bridge and poker.



