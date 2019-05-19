Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Seto. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Seto passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 81. His last few weeks were spent with his loved ones, sharing memories from a life well-lived. He fondly remembered growing up on the Inglenook Winery in Rutherford, CA where his immigrant parents worked for the owners. His family moved to Sacramento in 1954 and after graduating from El Camino High School, he proudly served in the National Guard and was honorably discharged as a 2nd lieutenant. While taking art classes in college, Howard took a nightshift job at the DMV in 1956 as a junior clerk. Unbeknownst to Howard, this would lead him to a 44-year career in information technology with the DMV. He was one of DMV's original computer programmers, was a key IT manager for more than 30 years and was responsible for ensuring the online systems and database records were available to law enforcement and other users within 3-4 seconds on a continuous basis. His last major project before retiring in 2000 was successfully implementing DMV's Y2K preparedness effort. In retirement, Howard enjoyed traveling, searching out new restaurants, cooking, and meeting life-long friends for lunch. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Howard was predeceased by his father Charles and mother Set Leung, his first wife Betty Wong Seto, brother Don, and sister Anne Fong. He is survived by his second wife Myrna, brother Bill and sister Helen Fong, son Perry (Chieko), daughter Deborah Arnold (Clayeo), and step-daughters Meredith Roth and Melissa Stirman. Upon his request, there will be a private gathering of close friends and family. Those wishing to honor Howard's life may make a donation to the at

