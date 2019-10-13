Howard Warner Peterson passed away at the age of 88 in Sacramento, California on October 4, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born March 2, 1931 in Hartford, Connecticut. He moved to Reno, Nevada with his parents Philip Peterson and Florence (Leonard) Peterson. He had many part time jobs, settling on wholesale produce. After working for more than a year, he was drafted in the Army for which he served 2 years. After his service, he returned to wholesale produce, working for A Levy & J Zentner Co. for 18 years. He then moved to Sacramento, California where he started to work for Chick's Produce Inc. of which he was employed for 32 years. Howard was married for 65 years to Carolyn (Cromwell) Peterson. Together they had 3 children: daughter Gail Johnstone, sons Randy (Nancy) Peterson and Brian (Joanna) Peterson, all from Sacramento; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Randy and grandson Jimmy. Howard enjoyed his family as they were very important to him. He was also an avid reader. Services will be October 18, 2019 at 10:30 am at Cherokee Memorial Park & Funeral Home located at 14165 N Beckman Road, Lodi, CA 95240. A reception will immediately follow.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019