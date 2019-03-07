Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh Lawrence "Larry" Button. View Sign

Larry was born on August 29, 1933 in Chico, CA, passed away on March 1, 2019 in Sacramento CA. Larry was preceded in death by his daughter Kim Marie Button. He is survived by his wife Bettyann Button, son Larry Button, grandchildren Mark Button and Laura Button, great granddaughters Madilynn and Riley Button, niece Lareese McNairnie, nephew William McNairnie II great nephews William III, Tyler and David McNairnie and great niece Terynn McNairnie. Larry and his beloved wife Betty celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on February 26th. He was a Korean war veteran. He owned is own auto repair shop. Later in career he became a supervisor at California Hydration. He was a Mason and Shriner, after he retired, he volunteered at . Family and Friends are invited to a Funeral Service at Harry Nauman and Son on March 8, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Donations can be made to .

