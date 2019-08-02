Humberto Sergio Calvillo, age 83, passed away on March 23, 2019, in Thornton, Colorado. He was a fun, energetic, adventurous, kind, loving person, who enjoyed every moment of life. He will be truly missed. He is survived by his wife Angie Calvillo, sister Ofelia Calvillo, children Tere Calvillo, Rosalinda Vizina, Sergio Calvillo, and numerous grandchildren and other family members. He will be laid to rest in Sacramento, CA, at St. Mary Cemetery where his mother and brothers preceded him. A Mass will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10am at Saint Charles Borromeo Parish at 7584 Center Pkwy, Sacramento, CA 95823. The interment will be held immediately following at 11:30 am at St. Mary Cemetery at 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 2, 2019