Ian Michael Johnson (1965 - 2019)
Service Information
Trinity Cathedral Church
2620 Capitol Ave
Sacramento, CA 95816
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Cathedral
2620 Capitol Ave.
Obituary
Ian died on Nov. 5, 2019 of diabetes-related causes. He was born in Sacramento on Dec. 31, 1965 to Brian (deceased) and MaryLou Deener Johnson. He attended C.K. McClatchy High School and was a member of Troop One B.S.A. and Trinity Cathedral. Ian was an avid collector and cyclist. Ian is survived by his mother MaryLou, his brother Eric (Naomi), niece Kelly, and nephews Corey and Jacob. Service will be 3:00PM, Nov 24 at Trinity Cathedral, 2620 Capitol Ave. Contributions in his name are welcome to Trinity Cathedral memorial fund, or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 17, 2019
