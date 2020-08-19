Ida K. Munso passed away on August 9, 2020, at the age of 101. She was born in Calpine California in 1919 to Joseph and Margaret Biaggi. She was the fourth of nine children. Upon the death of her parents in 1932 six of the children were moved to St. Patrick's Home in Sacramento. When she reached high school age she was transferred to the Stanford Home on N street. She attended St. Joseph's Academy for high school. She was preceded in death by her husband Tony, her daughter Barbara Corona and her son Richard. Also preceded in death by her siblings Evelyn Alsua, Margaret Dixon, Elizabeth Breese, Rose Marie Biaggi, Marion, George, Bill and John Biaggi. She is survived by her daughter Cathy Martin (Manuel) and son Tony (Ginny). Also survived by six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their children. She was a housewife until her husband retired, and they became partners in The House of Rattan for 15 years. She was an avid gardener and looked after her plants like they were her children. She and her siblings were stubborn, independent, fun, loving, and they always looked out for each other, even in adulthood. She always said "family takes care of family." Every year we would have family reunions in Sacramento, Chico, Paradise, Portola, or Reno. Wherever a family member lived. We also had annual Christmas parties. All of the gatherings included craziness, lots of laughter and love. Her constant smile will be missed. A graveside service will be held on August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Cemetery at 6700 21st Ave, Sacramento. Dress casual, and we ask all attendees to practice social distancing and to wear a mask.



