Family and Friends are invited to the Celebration of Life on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10 am at Capital Christian Center (Chapel), 9420 Micron Avenue, Sacramento, CA. Ida Marie was born and raised in Texas. She was educated at Solomon M. Coles and Prairie View A & M University. Ida Marie was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She had a passion for the Lord and enjoyed spending her days reading the Bible. Her love for the less fortunate was displayed with various offerings. Ida Marie's life was a living example of one of her favorite verses, Ephesians 4:32, "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

