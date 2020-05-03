Ida Mary Ceccarelli, born February 21, 1926 in Bryte, CA, died peacefully of natural causes at the age of 94 on March 23rd. She is preceded in death by her sisters Angelina and Gina and brothers Mario and Charlie. She married Roy Grabenauer (later divorced) and had three children: Carol Grabenauer (Tucker); Laura Grabenauer (Osburn) and Steve Grabenauer (Young) who were her pride and joy. She leaves behind granddaughters Julie Tucker (Raul) and Christina Osburn; grandsons Scott Tucker, Trevor Grabenauer and Weston Osburn; two great-granddaughters Maile and Alyssa Reynon and a host of family and friends. Her family would like to express their gratitude to the kind caretakers at Robert Creek Villa. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. She was our moral compass and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association.



