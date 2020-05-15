Born in Utah, June 1922, and died on April 19,2020, at age 97, a 69-year resident of Placer County. She was predeceased by husband of 55 years, Robert "Bob" Otani. Ida is survived by son, Robert "Kelley" Otani (Neena Kaur and her children Alex and Bella Gordon), and daughter Maureen Otani Johnson (Les). Grandchildren are Travis Brown and Alex Otani. Step grandchildren include Tyler Johnson and Ariana Whitelaw and their families. Ida's surviving siblings include Joy King and Mimi Davis of Reno, NV, sister-in-law, Grace Uyeda, of Imperial, CA and numerous nieces and nephews. Six other siblings have already passed. Attended grade school in Salt Lake City, UT, and moved with family to Gerlach, NV, in 1932. Graduated from high school in Gerlach, attended Westminster College in Salt Lake City, and Reno Business College. Employed by Reno Newspapers, Inc. Aerojet General Corp, and Sierra College (for 23 years, 1961-83, running registration in the Admissions Dept and later secretary to the Athletic Director). Organizational affiliation included First United Methodist Church of Loomis (FUMC) where her parent-in-laws were among the founding families and Ida was honored as a "Living Treasure" by the church for her leadership and volunteerism. Other activities included the Japanese American Citizens League (Reno charter member, and Placer County), Women's Bowling Leagues (Reno, and Roseville), Women's golf clubs (Loomis, Auburn, and Roseville), Classified School Employees Assn, Retired Public Employees Assn, Assn. of Sierra College Retirees, AARP, and Arthur Murray Dance (shared bronze medal with husband). Ida was strong, organized, fiercely independent, and always said what was on her mind. She developed lifelong multi-generational friendships from work, golf, church and community. She was a defender of the "underdog" and gave generously to multiple charities. She loved life and her greatest joy was her family, pets, and friends. She had an infectious smile and loved to laugh. Despite her advanced years, she always amazed others with her memory and her awareness of current events. She was an avid Sacramento Kings fan to the end. She remained young at heart and just before her passing, she planned to take up the ukulele. Due to the current virus crises, a memorial service is postponed. Please e-mail lightmo@sbcglobal.net, if you would like future notification of the service. Donations can be made to FUMC Loomis or any non-profit of the donor's choice.



