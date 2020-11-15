Ida Steenburgen

April 17, 1927 - November 9, 2020

Citrus Heights, California - Ida Steenburgen, age 93, a longtime Sacramento California resident, born in Germany in 1927, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, whom she was married to for 63 years. Beloved mother to Carol and Susan (John), Grandmother to Marcus and Eric (deceased) and Jennifer (Kevin) and Melissa, Great-grandmother to Avery and Oliver. Due to the current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date when it is appropriate for family and friends to gather safely.





