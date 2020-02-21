It is with great sadness, that the family of Ileene Patricia Tobias, 87, of Rocklin, California, announce her passing on February 15th, 2020. Originally from New York, she and her family relocated to Southern California in her teens. Ileene was an avid follower of fashion trends and enjoyed shopping. She donated her time at the Jewish Home for the Aged in Reseda, California, and volunteered as a Big Sister in Big Fork, Montana. Ileene, and her husband of 68 years, Myron, enjoyed road trips across the USA in their motor-coach and taking over 20 cruises with their many friends. She was preceded in death by her son David (1954-1995). She is survived by her husband Myron, son Michael (Laureen) and brother Robert (Linda), as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in Southern California in May. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Ileene's memory to .

