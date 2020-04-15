Illa Mae Knisley was born on December 19th, 1937 in Yoder, Wyoming. She was a longtime resident of Folsom for 42 years. She entered into rest on October 20th, 2019 at her residence in Loomis, California. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Knisley and her sister, Margaret Ennes. She is survived by her sons, Curtis (Jenise) Knisley and Dale Knisley; daughter, Jerri Lynn (Peter) Brand; sisters, Joan (Dale) Payne, Charolitt Champoux, and Nita Hock; brother, Charles (Sally) Deines and grandsons, Kyle (Cassie), Eric, and Darren. In Illa's honor, please donate all memorial contributions to Twin Lakes Food Bank, where she volunteered since 1993. Twin Lakes Food Bank 327 Montrose Drive Folsom, CA 95630
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 15, 2020