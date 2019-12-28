Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ilo Jeanne Kretzer. View Sign Service Information Lodi Funeral Home 725 South Fairmont Lodi , CA 95240 (209)-369-3564 Funeral service 10:30 AM Lodi Funeral Home 725 South Fairmont Lodi , CA 95240 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ilo Jeanne Kretzer passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 20, ending a 100-year span of a fulfilling, Christian life with a large family and active life in Lodi. She was born Aug. 22, 1919 in Sacramento to the late Otto and Ella Schuchard, then moved with her family to Berkeley until she went on to college at Pepperdine University in Los Angeles. There she met and later wed William E. "Bill" Kretzer, and they came to Lodi in 1948 with their growing family when he was transferred to the newly completed General Mills plant. Jeanne raised three sons and was a full-time homemaker through all those years, later volunteering as a Pink Lady at Lodi Community Hospital and serving for many years in that capacity until the hospital closed. She and her husband of 56 years also were very active all their lives in the Church of Christ and helped build the current church facility on Ham Lane. Bill was an Elder of the church for many years and Jeanne in her later years assisted in the church office. The matriarch of six generations, she is survived by sons Dale (Sharon) of Citrus Heights, Kenneth of Stockton, and Keith (Carol) of Redondo Beach; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren, and four great-great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a cousin in Reno, and several in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews in Alabama and Tennessee. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and brother, and her husband. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Vienna Convalescent Hospital where Jeanne was a resident for the last five years, and also thank Ruth Clark of Lodi for the constant attentiveness to her grandmother. Funeral services under auspices of the Lodi Funeral Home will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 4, at the Ham Lane Church of Christ, 600 S. Ham Lane, with Elder Dave McPeak officiating. Burial will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

