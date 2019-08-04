Ilse Kämpfer Wilson, of Citrus Heights, passed away peacefully at home on July 26th, 2019. From her birth on November 29, 1938, in Weiterstadt, Germany, Ilse shared love and laughter with all she encountered. She will be missed dearly by her husband, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces and nephews, and many friends, both here and in Germany. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9242 Kiefer Blvd. Sacramento CA 95826. She will be buried at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. In the spirit of Ilse's generous nature, in lieu of flowers please consider making a gift to the Sertoma Club of Sacramento, or Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center.

