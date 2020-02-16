Born October 13th, 1937, passed away peacefully on February 9th, 2020 in Roseville, CA. Ima joined her husband of 55 years, Albert, in Heaven surrounded by family. Survived by her four children, Cheryl, Debbie, Liz and David; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sisters Eva, Inez and Mary Ann. Her loving smile and caring heart will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date, details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 16, 2020