Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Imogene Benson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Imogene Benson passed at Greenhaven Eskaton Care on 12/20/19 at age 91 years old. Imogene was born 01/01/28 in Greenville TX. After she graduated High School in Sacramento, she worked for the State of CA Personnel Board and then became a Real Estate Agent. In June of 1981 she was ordained as a Unity Minister in Lee's Summit, MO. After 63 years of marriage, Imogene is survived by her husband Jack, her daughters Barbara, Sharon, Sabrina and son Kevin. Imogene was preceded in death by her siblings Sybil, Margaret, Lloyd and Elmer Jr. as well as two grandchildren, Cindy and Jason. She was a loving grandmother to 10, great grandmother to 21, and great great grandmother to 12 blessed children. A memorial service will be held at the Spiritual Life Center at 2201 Park Towne Circle, Sacramento, CA. Thursday Jan. 2nd from 1-5p.m.

Rev. Imogene Benson passed at Greenhaven Eskaton Care on 12/20/19 at age 91 years old. Imogene was born 01/01/28 in Greenville TX. After she graduated High School in Sacramento, she worked for the State of CA Personnel Board and then became a Real Estate Agent. In June of 1981 she was ordained as a Unity Minister in Lee's Summit, MO. After 63 years of marriage, Imogene is survived by her husband Jack, her daughters Barbara, Sharon, Sabrina and son Kevin. Imogene was preceded in death by her siblings Sybil, Margaret, Lloyd and Elmer Jr. as well as two grandchildren, Cindy and Jason. She was a loving grandmother to 10, great grandmother to 21, and great great grandmother to 12 blessed children. A memorial service will be held at the Spiritual Life Center at 2201 Park Towne Circle, Sacramento, CA. Thursday Jan. 2nd from 1-5p.m. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close