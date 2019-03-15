Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ina Claire McCoy. View Sign

March 12, 2019 After a courageous and faith-filled battle with aggressive cancer, Ina passed peacefully into life eternal on the morning of March 12th surrounded by her loving family. Ina Claire (Severson) McCoy was born May 4, 1937 in Bottineau, ND to Palmer and Lela Severson. In the early 1940's the family moved to Portland, OR. In the 8th grade, she started "dating" an upperclassman named Bill. They continued dating until and through his years at University of Oregon, marrying on September 7, 1957. This September, they would have celebrated 62 years of marriage! Ina worked many years as a medical receptionist for an ophthalmologist, but her very favorite career was being a grandma to everyone! She loved all things family, socializing with friends and taking "field trips" anywhere anyone wanted to go. She was an active member of Advent Lutheran Church, serving on the Altar Guild, participating in the Women's Group and Bible Studies. She volunteered at Mercy San Juan Hospital for many years. Ina is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Avis. She is survived by her husband, William; children Steven (Kellie), Susan (Scott) and Nancy (David); grandchildren Stephanie, Christina, Rachael, Austin, McKinsey, Tucker, Evan, Dylan and Maddie; and great-grandchildren Lillian, Collins, Keegan, Sadie, Ford, McCoy and Scottie. A Memorial Service celebrating Ina's life will be held at Advent Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Ina may be given to Advent Lutheran Church, 5901 San Juan Ave., Citrus Heights, CA 95610.

March 12, 2019 After a courageous and faith-filled battle with aggressive cancer, Ina passed peacefully into life eternal on the morning of March 12th surrounded by her loving family. Ina Claire (Severson) McCoy was born May 4, 1937 in Bottineau, ND to Palmer and Lela Severson. In the early 1940's the family moved to Portland, OR. In the 8th grade, she started "dating" an upperclassman named Bill. They continued dating until and through his years at University of Oregon, marrying on September 7, 1957. This September, they would have celebrated 62 years of marriage! Ina worked many years as a medical receptionist for an ophthalmologist, but her very favorite career was being a grandma to everyone! She loved all things family, socializing with friends and taking "field trips" anywhere anyone wanted to go. She was an active member of Advent Lutheran Church, serving on the Altar Guild, participating in the Women's Group and Bible Studies. She volunteered at Mercy San Juan Hospital for many years. Ina is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Avis. She is survived by her husband, William; children Steven (Kellie), Susan (Scott) and Nancy (David); grandchildren Stephanie, Christina, Rachael, Austin, McKinsey, Tucker, Evan, Dylan and Maddie; and great-grandchildren Lillian, Collins, Keegan, Sadie, Ford, McCoy and Scottie. A Memorial Service celebrating Ina's life will be held at Advent Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Ina may be given to Advent Lutheran Church, 5901 San Juan Ave., Citrus Heights, CA 95610. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close