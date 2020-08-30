Ina passed away Aug. 10 in Sacramento at age 75. She was born in Ft. Worth, Texas, on May 1, 1945, but moved with her parents to Santa Clara, Calif., at 6 months. Nevertheless, she considered herself a proud Texan. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Kohn; children Karen CoBen (Keith) and Robert II (Lonnie); grandchildren Bailey and Jack Coben; and brother, Wheeler Gresham III. Ina moved with her husband to Sacramento in 1968. She earned a degree in Business from Sacramento State and worked as an information systems analyst for the Calif. Department of Health Services for 25 years. Her interests were her family, piano and computers. Since residing in an active adult community in Elk Grove for 20 years, Ina made a significant contribution with her computer expertise, which earned her the thanks and admiration from many community members. People who knew her were captivated by her smile, her easy-going and engaging conversation and cheerful attitude. These attributes shown through despite a myriad of health issues. Her ashes will be scattered at Sand Harbor State Park in Nevada.



