Inez Hashimoto

Inez Shigeko (Yoshida) Hashimoto peacefully passed away in Rocklin, CA on 7/4/2020. She was born in San Luis Obispo, CA. in March of 1925 (95 yrs old). Inez and her husband Jack (deceased) lived in Stockton, CA many years with their four children, Nancy (Edwin Yamada-deceased), Lonny, Faye (David Lloyd), and Richard (Carolyn). She had nine grandchildren, Shelley, Kevin, Jenna, Kristin, Sarah, Alex, Lingh (deceased), Ken, and Queenie. She also had 9 great grandchildren. Inez was the third oldest child of 12 children. Some of her greatest joys were spending time with family and friends, cooking, making quilts for new babies, and doing other crafts. A private memorial service will be held on July 31st at the Newcastle Cemetery and the family is hopeful of doing a Celebration of Life in July, 2021.



