Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ingrid Staklis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Jelgava, Latvia, on October 5th, 1934, Ingrid Staklis faced a difficult journey to the United States, fleeing her country with her family during World War II; they were exposed to Russian bombing raids. They lived temporarily in Bavaria, then were confined in a DP (displaced persons) camp in Western Germany. On leaving the DP camp, the family crossed the Atlantic and settled in Tennessee, where Ingrid soon excelled at writing in English. She graduated as a medical technician from Marquette University. She moved to Milwaukee, where she met her future husband, Janis Staklis, an electrical engineer, then, after marriage, moved to Sacramento, where Janis worked for the State of California. Ingrid was kind and considerate, always making sure she had everyone's favorite food and always helping her family. Ingrid loved gardening. Pomegranates, oranges, hydrangeas, raspberries, and especially roses, filled up her front and backyard in Foothill Farms. She loved cats, often taking in stray and rescue cats. Ingrid enjoyed shopping and buying clothes for family members. She doted on her grandkids, Melissa Beth, Emily, and Noah Huston; and Katie Staklis. She always lent a helping hand when her family needed her. Ingrid, a homebody, loved whenever her family dropped in, never expecting a heads-up. Ingrid volunteered countless hours at libraries, spending decades at the Sylvan Oaks public library. She was a wonderful cook, and many of her recipes came from Latvia. Ingrid was skilled and creative, sewing clothes for herself and her children, including costumes for her daughters' performances in Latvian school plays. She sacrificed tremendously to take care of her mother and husband as they aged and became sick, keeping them at home as long as possible. Ingrid Staklis passed away on June 4, 2019, after a brief illness. In addition to her grandchildren, she is survived by her children Silvia Huston, Nora Goff, and Peter Staklis, by sons-in-law Rich Huston and Tom Goff, and daughter-in-law Debbie Staklis. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, at 1:00 pm, at the Lutheran Church of the Cross, 4465 H Street, Sacramento 95819.

Born in Jelgava, Latvia, on October 5th, 1934, Ingrid Staklis faced a difficult journey to the United States, fleeing her country with her family during World War II; they were exposed to Russian bombing raids. They lived temporarily in Bavaria, then were confined in a DP (displaced persons) camp in Western Germany. On leaving the DP camp, the family crossed the Atlantic and settled in Tennessee, where Ingrid soon excelled at writing in English. She graduated as a medical technician from Marquette University. She moved to Milwaukee, where she met her future husband, Janis Staklis, an electrical engineer, then, after marriage, moved to Sacramento, where Janis worked for the State of California. Ingrid was kind and considerate, always making sure she had everyone's favorite food and always helping her family. Ingrid loved gardening. Pomegranates, oranges, hydrangeas, raspberries, and especially roses, filled up her front and backyard in Foothill Farms. She loved cats, often taking in stray and rescue cats. Ingrid enjoyed shopping and buying clothes for family members. She doted on her grandkids, Melissa Beth, Emily, and Noah Huston; and Katie Staklis. She always lent a helping hand when her family needed her. Ingrid, a homebody, loved whenever her family dropped in, never expecting a heads-up. Ingrid volunteered countless hours at libraries, spending decades at the Sylvan Oaks public library. She was a wonderful cook, and many of her recipes came from Latvia. Ingrid was skilled and creative, sewing clothes for herself and her children, including costumes for her daughters' performances in Latvian school plays. She sacrificed tremendously to take care of her mother and husband as they aged and became sick, keeping them at home as long as possible. Ingrid Staklis passed away on June 4, 2019, after a brief illness. In addition to her grandchildren, she is survived by her children Silvia Huston, Nora Goff, and Peter Staklis, by sons-in-law Rich Huston and Tom Goff, and daughter-in-law Debbie Staklis. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, at 1:00 pm, at the Lutheran Church of the Cross, 4465 H Street, Sacramento 95819. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close