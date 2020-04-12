Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Inna (Tonkobladov) Kaliakin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Inna Kaliakin (née Tonkobladov; anglicized to "Tone" upon entry to the US) was born in Kiev, Ukraine on May 19, 1929. The upheavals of WWII and fleeing from Soviet oppression forced the Tonkobladov family to move to several European cities: Lvov (Poland); Fussen, Berlin, and Munich (Germany). In 1946, Inna and her family moved to Los Angeles, CA. Inna attended UCLA for two years, but graduated from UC Berkeley with a Bachelor's degree in Slavic Languages (1951). In 1953, she married Nikolai Kaliakin (deceased, 2015). Together they had one son, Victor, born in 1956. Throughout her life, Inna worked as a teacher she taught Russian to foreign service personnel at the Monterey Language Institute (Monterey, CA) and then taught Russian language to the children of the diaspora in Los Angeles. These children loved Inna so much that many kept in touch with her throughout her life. Before retiring, Inna taught English as a Second Language to newly arrived immigrants in Sacramento, CA, where she moved in 1971. In 2013, she moved to Newark, DE to be closer to her son and his family. Inna is survived by her son, her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth, and her four beloved grandchildren: Yanni (Megan), Dimitri, Maria, and Ksenia. Inna's warm heart, sharp mind, and graciousness will be truly missed. Services and burial were held privately. For online condolences visit:

