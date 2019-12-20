Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene E. Rohde. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Irene passed away peacefully at home December 16, 2019. She desired the following be posted upon her passing. I was born in Stockton, California on April 25, 1928, the only child of two wonderful parents who immigrated to this country from Germany in their teens. I met John Rohde while we were students in college (then College of the Pacific), and married him in Morris Chapel on December 2, 1950. We were blessed with two wonderful sons, Ken and Kyle, their wives Colleen and Dee Dee, three fabulous Grandchildren, John Rohde (Alysia), Jillian Gerard (James), and Jenna Rohde, and Great Grandsons John Henry Rohde Jr., Dean Rohde, and Great Granddaughter Reaghan Gerard. John and I were also blessed with the most wonderful life-long friendships ever, and when he passed away in 2001 they were still here for me. Too many groups to mention, but I enjoyed memberships in Epsilon Lambda Sigma (now Delta Gamma), Omega Nu, Dameron Hospital Auxiliary, and UOP Faculty Wives. After we moved to Rocklin, California we gained new friends here and in Sacramento Rotary Club, Sacramento Inner Wheel, The Sutter Club, Whitney Ranch Women's Club, Rocklin Friends of the Library, and continued membership in Marines Memorial and Murphy's Ale & Quail. John and I requested no services. We just want you to remember that we loved you and cherished every moment we shared with you. The family would like to thank Rick Gormley, of Gormley and Sons Funeral Chapel in Sacramento.

