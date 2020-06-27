Irene Florence Souza
10/29/1939 - 6/16/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 16, 2020, Irene left this world to be with her loving husband Bill, in heaven. She leaves behind an enduring legacy of family and friends. Irene was born in Boston England on October 28, 1939. At 19 years old she married her prince charming and the love of her life, Bill, while he was stationed at Conningby Bay, England, in the United States Air Force. After they were married, Bill brought her to meet his family in San Pablo California. She met many wonderful friends while living in Rodeo and later, retiring in Roseville where she met many more wonderful friends. Irene loved to dance as she was very active in her Roseville community. She was in dance shows until she was 80. Irene was preceded in death by her husband William J Souza Jr. and is survived by her three children, Kelly Souza ,Kenneth Souza(Rosanna), and Kimberly Silva(Kenneth) as well as her loving grandchildren Holley Swartz, Daniel Hale, Jaimie Hahs, Anthony Silva(Jazi) Brandon Silva and Colton Souza. Also two adorable great grandsons Gary and Raymond. She is also survived by her sister Marina Boyce(Roy), her sister-in-law Deanna Carone (Jerry), her niece and Godchild Julie Addiego and nephew Jerry Carone Jr. Irene will be forever missed but her spirit for life will never be forgotten. Remembrances may be sent to the breast cancer research foundation.BCRF.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved