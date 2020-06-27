On June 16, 2020, Irene left this world to be with her loving husband Bill, in heaven. She leaves behind an enduring legacy of family and friends. Irene was born in Boston England on October 28, 1939. At 19 years old she married her prince charming and the love of her life, Bill, while he was stationed at Conningby Bay, England, in the United States Air Force. After they were married, Bill brought her to meet his family in San Pablo California. She met many wonderful friends while living in Rodeo and later, retiring in Roseville where she met many more wonderful friends. Irene loved to dance as she was very active in her Roseville community. She was in dance shows until she was 80. Irene was preceded in death by her husband William J Souza Jr. and is survived by her three children, Kelly Souza ,Kenneth Souza(Rosanna), and Kimberly Silva(Kenneth) as well as her loving grandchildren Holley Swartz, Daniel Hale, Jaimie Hahs, Anthony Silva(Jazi) Brandon Silva and Colton Souza. Also two adorable great grandsons Gary and Raymond. She is also survived by her sister Marina Boyce(Roy), her sister-in-law Deanna Carone (Jerry), her niece and Godchild Julie Addiego and nephew Jerry Carone Jr. Irene will be forever missed but her spirit for life will never be forgotten. Remembrances may be sent to the breast cancer research foundation.BCRF.



