Irene Jane Nelson (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
Irene Jane Nelson, age 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Shingle Springs, California. She was born April 20, 1932, in Columbus, Nebraska, to John and Victoria Wilcyniski. She was a 1950 graduate of St Bonaventure High School. Jane married Willis Nelson on June 12, 1956, in Columbus, Nebraska. She worked alongside her husband in a family mortgage and real estate business. Jane loved traveling, having breakfast and shopping with her two daughters, and seeing her friends at Legion. She was active in her church and enjoyed fellowship with her church family. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Will; daughters, Nancy Nelson and Joanie McCreary (Tom); grandchildren, Jessica Wallace, Jake Ward, Ali McCreary and Tommy McCreary; and great-grandson, Hunter Wallace. Family and friends are invited to her memorial service at Light of the Hills Church, 3100 Rodeo Road, Cameron Park, CA 95682, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00. Memorial donations may be made in Jane Nelson's name to the Building Fund at Light of the Hills Church.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 6, 2019
