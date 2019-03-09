Irene Josephine Del Rosso, 96, passed peacefully in her sleep on 2/26/19. Survived by daughter, Norma Pharr, son-in-law, Bill Pharr, grandson Sean Karver, and several nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Deno Frank Del Rosso. Member of Italian Catholic Federation and Florin Historical Society. Viewing, Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger, 5401 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento. Sunday, 3/10/19, 4 PM - 6 PM, Rosary at 6 PM. Service and Burial, St. Mary's Cemetery, 6700 21st Ave., Sacramento in St. Joseph's Chapel, Monday, 3/11/19, 10 AM. Celebration of Life, 12 PM, Carmichael Elks, 5631 Cypress Avenue, Carmichael. Donations in her memory may be made to Sutter Hospital Heart, , Florin Historical Society.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 9, 2019