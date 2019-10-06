Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Loretta Payne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Loretta Payne (Chovan) was born on September 10, 1919, in Los Angeles County, and passed on September 22, 2019, at the age of 100 years and 12 days. She was preceded in death by Burt Payne (husband), John Duncan (son) and Marian Kollance (sister). She will forever be missed by her sons Jim Duncan (Peggy) and Frank Payne, Jr. (Cyndy). She is also survived by her grandchildren Shari Duncan, Steve Duncan, Brian Duncan (Kwan) and Tylene Hanson. Irene was an accountant and retired from the Grant Joint Union High School District after 30 years. Irene was always very active. In her early years, Irene enjoyed surfing in Southern California and was a member of the Wahine Girls! She was active and proud of the many organizations to which she belonged. She was a member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West Parlor 111, Eastern Star Rising Star Chapter #36, State of California Grandmothers Club, Inc., and Friends of the State Fair. She was an avid square, round and line dancer. She was a member of the Whirl-A Ways Square Dance Club and Wheelabouts Square and Travel R.V. Club. A celebration of Irene's life will be held on October 9, 2019, at 11:30 am at Valley Community Church, located at 3150 Wissemann Drive, Sacramento, CA 95826. A reception will be held in the Church Hall. Remembrances can be made to the Native Daughter of the Golden West Children's Foundation at 543 Baker Street, San Francisco, CA 94117. Arrangements under the care of Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home.

