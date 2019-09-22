Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Pauline (Pudwill) Perman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Irene was born November 27, 1918 in Herried, SD on a farm to Helen Huber Pudwill and John J. Pudwill. She passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2019 in Carmichael, CA at the age of 100 the day after her beloved husband of 76 years Eugene F. Perman was laid to rest at the age of 99. They are both still together. Irene worked on airplanes, for Boeing in Seattle, WA during World War II. She was a stay at home mother raising 3 daughters. Volunteered at her church and school while children were growing up. Sang in the choir, was on the altar guild, loved baking, especially at Christmas time, gardening, canning vegetables from her garden. Loved traveling with Gene to their 2nd home in Yuma, AZ. Irene is survived by daughters Joan Luton, Nancy Oates and Carol Ostrander, son-in-law Gil. Grandchildren: Michele Nowakowski (Mike), Brian Oates, George Luton (Katherine), Nick Luton (Nicole). Great grandchildren: Caroline and Cameron Luton, Wyatt and Reynolds Luton. Preceded in death by her husband Gene, parents, and 7 siblings. She loved us all, family and friends. Irene was the heart of our family and will be in our hearts forever. Funeral will be Monday, September 30, 2019, 11:00 at Town & Country Lutheran Church 4049 Marconi Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821. Interment will be after service and luncheon at 2:00 East Lawn Memorial Park (East Terrace), 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA.

Irene was born November 27, 1918 in Herried, SD on a farm to Helen Huber Pudwill and John J. Pudwill. She passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2019 in Carmichael, CA at the age of 100 the day after her beloved husband of 76 years Eugene F. Perman was laid to rest at the age of 99. They are both still together. Irene worked on airplanes, for Boeing in Seattle, WA during World War II. She was a stay at home mother raising 3 daughters. Volunteered at her church and school while children were growing up. Sang in the choir, was on the altar guild, loved baking, especially at Christmas time, gardening, canning vegetables from her garden. Loved traveling with Gene to their 2nd home in Yuma, AZ. Irene is survived by daughters Joan Luton, Nancy Oates and Carol Ostrander, son-in-law Gil. Grandchildren: Michele Nowakowski (Mike), Brian Oates, George Luton (Katherine), Nick Luton (Nicole). Great grandchildren: Caroline and Cameron Luton, Wyatt and Reynolds Luton. Preceded in death by her husband Gene, parents, and 7 siblings. She loved us all, family and friends. Irene was the heart of our family and will be in our hearts forever. Funeral will be Monday, September 30, 2019, 11:00 at Town & Country Lutheran Church 4049 Marconi Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821. Interment will be after service and luncheon at 2:00 East Lawn Memorial Park (East Terrace), 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close