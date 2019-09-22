Of Citrus Heights, CA, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019, a native of N. Dakota, the 6th child of 10, 81 years of age. Irene is survived by her husband of 64 years, Victor Stoltz; her two sons: Duane Stoltz, his wife Sherry and Daryl Stoltz; her 3 Grandchildren: Shalen, Bradley, Terra; 6 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild. Friends and family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mel Catholic Church (4745 Pennsylvania Ave, Fair Oaks, CA) on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 10:30 AM. Online condolences and a full obituary are being collected at pricefuneralchapel.com
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 22, 2019