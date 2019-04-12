Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Wong. View Sign

Irene was born in China on November 28, 1915. She passed away in Sacramento on April 9, 2019. Irene was married to her husband Willie for 46 years before his death in 1983. She was the mother of Kenneth, Victor, Ben and Bob. Irene was also survived by siblings Van and Mabel and grandchildren Michael, Kevin, Nicole, Elizabeth and great grandchildren Ethan, Cara, Elise and Taylor. She will be remembered by many for her generosity, kindness and consideration for others. In honor of her wishes, no services will be held.

