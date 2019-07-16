Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma Kathy Greco. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Irma Kathy Greco, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, and friend passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 45 years of age. Irma was a successful chiropractor who loved helping others. She was born on December 1, 1973 to Vladimiro & Antonia Buchajczuk, in Sacramento, California. She was the first of four girls. Irma graduated Elk Grove High School in 1991 and attended Life Chiropractic College West, where she earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 1999. While attending chiropractic college, she met and married her husband Lyndon Greco. They were married in Winnipeg, Canada on December 11, 1998. Their son, Walter, was born 8 years later in 2006. Irma loved people and life. She adored her husband and son and the bond they shared. Her outgoing and helpful personality could easily be seen in her enjoyment of throwing large birthday parties, holiday get togethers, volunteering in the community & at her son's school. Irma enjoyed adventure, learning new things, and traveling to different parts of the world with her family. She loved her roses and was an avid gardener. Irma enjoyed working at her fruit stand, where she spent much time talking with her best friend, Aunt Nina. She kept a beautiful home and garden. Irma was active in church and committed to her daily devotions. Throughout her life she put her family and others first. She lived by the idea and often quoted "work to live, don't live to work." In running a successful chiropractic business for 18 years Irma was able to help many people who were hurting, needing guidance, or in need of support. Due to the severity of her rheumatoid arthritis, she had to close her practice in 2018. She is survived by her husband and son; her parents; her sisters Tanya Poland and Kathy Hale; her Aunt Nina and Uncle Bill; her parents-in-law Carol and Lou Quaranta; her brother- and sister-in-laws Kevin, Kim, Silvia, Matt, and Glen; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and patients. Her sister Helen Sotak and grandmother Catalina Prychodzko predeceased her. The memorial service will be Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 am at the LifePointe Christian Church, 10291 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, California, 95624. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to the

