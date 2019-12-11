It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of our loving Mother and Grandmother Irma LaBrasca on Sunday November 24, 2019. Irma was born on January 12, 1927 in Ugljan Croatia to Nick and Antica Vucina. She was married to the love of her life Joseph LaBrasca for 58 years. Mother to Sandy, Grace and John. Grandmother to Lauren and Emily. A catholic service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony's Parish, 660 Florin Rd. Sacramento, CA 95831. Burial to follow at 1:00PM, St. Mary's Cemetery Veteran's Honor Court, 6509 Fruitridge Rd. Sacramento, CA 95820. Reception to follow. All family and friends are invited.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 11, 2019