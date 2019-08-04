Irma Mae House Rapier

Obituary
Irma Mae House Rapier passed away on July 05, 2019, at home surrounded by her children: Wendy (Danny) Morris; Cheryl Wagoner; Greg (Lori) Rapier; and Tammy (Robin) Anderson. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, numerous nieces and nephews; plus, many loved ones in Christ. Irma is pre-deceased by the love of her life and the best husband of 56+ years, Wendell Rapier; parents, Cordelia and George R House, 1; 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Memorial service and dessert reception: Sat, Aug 10, 2019, at 1 PM, Central Church of Christ, 6755 San Joaquin Ave., Sacramento, CA 95820.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 4, 2019
