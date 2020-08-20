1/1
Irving Eugene Stevenson
Irving Eugene Stevenson, 71 of Carmichael, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on July 29, 2020. He fought a strong 12 month battle with pancreatic cancer, but ultimately the cancer was too much to fight any longer. He was born February 6, 1949 to Merrill and Olga Stevenson, and grew up in Sacramento / Carmichael, CA. Irv is predeceased in death by his father Merrill Stevenson, his mother Olga Stevenson, and his brother Douglas Stevenson. Irv is survived by his wife Rita Sorensen Stevenson and their children Pamela (Michael) Sullivan of North Carolina, Lynn (Darren) Wilson of North Carolina, Suzanne (Robert) Capestro of California, and Daniel (Janelle) Stevenson of California, grandchildren Madeline Sullivan, Braden Sullivan, Marin Sullivan, Abby Wilson, Sadie Wilson, Brandon Capestro and Dylan Capestro, and his siblings Diane Avilla, Merrill Stevenson, and Dorothy Tizi, and many nieces and nephews.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 20, 2020.
