Irving Y. Teraoku, age 85, died on March 20, 2020 in Roseville, California after a long-term illness. He was born in Sacramento, California to Kenshiro and Mitsuko Teraoku. Irving served in the United States Coast Guard in Yerba Buena, California. He was honorably discharged after serving four years. He is survived by two brothers, David and Warren Teraoku, and sister, Janice Amendola. May we all rejoice at this time for he is at peace. Private burial pending.



