Isabel passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on July 16th. She was preceded in death by her husbands, George Frank Stathos, Kosta (Gus) Papadakis & Carl Hunt; her parents, George & Toula (Korovilas) Canakes; brothers Lou & Peter; sisters, Cordelia Carruthers, Catherine Canakes & Lucy Fasules. She was a devoted and beloved wife to Frank Xavier Granados and together for 27 years. Cherished and loving mother to Greg (Loretta) Stathos, Georgia Jenkins (husband, Brad Wenger). A caring step-mother to Suzanne Drury, Stacy Curto and Anthony Granados. Adored YiaYia to Aaron George Stathos, James Kosta Jenkins, Jennifer Elizabeth Jenkins (deceased), William, Katheryn and John (Jessica) Wenger. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews, along with her alias as "Mother Superior" to dear friends. Isabel also enjoyed her faithful boxer Baby Princess. She was born in Boone, Iowa, and attended Boone High School; State University at Ames, Iowa, and Sacramento City College. Isabel rose to become the Chief Financial Officer of the Association of California Life Insurance Companies (ACLIC) during a career that spanned 30 years, and an administrative assistant to many elected officials. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross Disaster Relief Services; Lifetime Member of Civil Defense; and standing member of the Greek Orthodox philanthropic organization of the Ladies Philoptochos. Isabel had been a founding member of Elk Grove's Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church and was instrumental in setting up the office and procedures, along with serving on the Parish Council. She was a strong, proper, generous Greek woman who was fiercely devoted to family. Her love of her Greek heritage and traditions were shared with all and revered by her family and will be continued. Everyone she met, young and old, became an extension of her family. She embraced life with an endearing attitude to "live life to the fullest", and humbly shared her wisdom with family and friends. She loved life and life loved her back. Isabel considered her greatest achievement to be a loving wife, mother and grandmother (YiaYia). She will be missed, but live in our hearts forever. May her memory be eternal. Due to the current Covid19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, Elk Grove, CA. Also, Father Dino Pappademos suggested at the One-Year Memorial Service, the family host the traditional luncheon (Makaria) in memory of our beloved Isabel (date will be announced in 2021). In lieu of flowers (due to COVID), if you wish to send a remembrance in Isabel's honor, this may be made to: St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 9165 Peets Street, Elk Grove, CA 95758; or any other charity of your choice
. Arrangements are being handled by Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel, 9101 Elk Grove Blvd., E.G., CA 95624. A private room and guest book will be available to the public from 1:30-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020.