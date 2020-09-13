1/
Isamu "Sam" Furuike
Isamu "Sam" Furuike passed away due to a heart attack on August 31, 2020 at the age of 90 in Sacramento. He is survived by his siblings: Yoshio (Sandie), Sadako, Masae "Pat", Kazuo "Bob" (Nancy), Tetsuo "Ted", Haruo "Harry" (Yukie), Misako "Micki", and Keiji "Joe", and many nephews and nieces. Isamu was incarcerated at the Poston Relocation Center in Arizona. He joined the Navy right after high school and was a Korean War veteran. Later, he went to work for the State of California and retired as an Auditor. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and gambling and was a member of Mayhew Baptist Church and The Sacramento Hiroshima Nikkeijin Kai. No services will be held. In lieu of koden/contributions, please donate to your favorite charity.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 13, 2020.
