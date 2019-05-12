Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isola Zoeller (Sokue) Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Surrounded by family and loved ones, Solie Nelson (as everyone knew her) went to heaven peacefully in her sleep on April 29th. She was the eighth of nine children born to Irene and Joseph Zoeller in Watertown, Wisconsin, on July 21, 1933. Solie attended University of Wisconsin Whitewater, where she met her husband Richard C. Burns. The Burns' had three children before settling in Northern California. From the top of the hill in San Carlos, they moved a few years later to Hillsborough for the next 21 years. Soliehad a discerning eye for interior design and decor. She was not only a wonderful wife and mother, gracious hostess, and "fashionista", she was a tireless volunteer, assisting in fundraising for many non-profits, through the Cotillion, San Mateo Dental Society, and the Coyote Point Decorator's Showhouse, of which she was President in 1985. She also was a volunteer leader for many years of the YMCA's early morning jogging group, the "Dawn Patrol". Solie is survived by her 3 children, Bonni Hendricks (Tim), Julie Jones (Tom Janikis), and Michael Burns (Nancy), and 4 grandchildren, Alyssa Rae Hendricks, Zachary Jones, Jennifer and Michael Burns. In 1989, Solie relocated to Sacramento, where she married Edwin Brunzell. Solie and Ed were for many years, active members of Fremont Presbyterian Church. Solie loved being part of the lives of Ed's children, Bonnie and Teri, and their four children. Before Ed passed, he assured that Solie would be taken care of by moving her to the senior community of Springfield in Rocklin. God blessed Solie once again when she met Fred R. Nelson, also a recent widower, at a church function. Fred has been her loving and doting husband since November of 2007. Fred's children, Heidi, Diane, and Fred Jr., and their eight children, became part of Solie's life and extended family. Solie's family would like to thank all who contributed to Solie and Fred's lives, especially since her Alzheimer's diagnosis. Best friend Georgia, and caregivers Courtney, Lisa, and Yolanda loved and cared for her in last years. Memorial Services will be held on May 20, 2019, at The Gables Clubhouse, 2801 Springfield Drive, Rocklin at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to The .

